Suspect nabbed with stolen gemstone worth millions

A suspect who had stolen a gemstone worth Rs 8.2 million has been arrested in Wellawatte area, the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office said.

Bambalapitiya Police had received a complaint that the gemstone in question and a cheque worth Rs 130,000 were stolen from a person, who had been en route to Bambalapitiya from Wellawatte in a bus.

The complainer had identified the suspect when the police produced him with several images of suspects who were engaged in stealing wallets from the passengers commuting in buses.

The police launched investigations into the matter and managed to apprehend the suspect along with the stolen items.

It was reported that the suspect is a 46-year-old residing in Panadura area.

He is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (27).