COPE sternly criticizes GSMB over non-compliance despite being summoned thrice

The Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE) Prof. Ranjith Bandara has taken stern exception at the non-compliance of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) that despite this being the third time it was summoned before the committee, no redress had been made for outstanding issues.

The Chairman especially voiced his displeasure at the fact that this entity had the unceremonious honor of having the highest number of public petitions against them amongst other Public Enterprises, the Parliamentary Communications Department reported.

The meeting commenced with the Chairman being extremely critical of the fact that per the Auditor General’s report, there were insufficient measures to rehabilitate lands that have been excavated. Further inquiries led to the understanding that the monetary consideration taken as security for land rehabilitation was found to be insufficient resulting in the inability to rehabilitate the excavated lands.

Meanwhile, directions have been given to review the percentage that was charged as a security to ensure that it would be sufficient enough to cover the cost of rehabilitating excavated lands, it added.

In addition, on scrutiny of data with regards to licenses, it was found that the practical procedure for licenses to be issued was inconsistent with the governing act and found to be arbitrary, the Parliamentary Communications Department said, adding that there was evidence to show that issued licenses had been arbitrarily cancelled without any methodology and this was indicative of malpractice and possibly fraud.

Thus, it has been found that despite the authority given to the bureau to issue licenses, applications were still being forwarded to the Minister of Environment for the issuance of licenses.

Thereby, the committee members had expressed their serious concern with the lack of governing independence with this practice.

Moreover, Prof. Ranjith Bandara has proceeded to implement a stern directive via an independently contracted legal officer to sort through any and all misappropriation within the bureau. Further, a sub-committee already appointed by COPE to look into the processes within the entity and ensure that procedural propriety was ensured will continue with their mandate, it said.

The review meeting was chaired by Prof.Ranjith Bandara, while MPs Jagath Pushpakumara, Janaka Wakkumbura, Shantha Bandara, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Dayasiri Jayasekera, Eran Wickremaratne, Nimal Lanza, Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Sudarshana Denipitiya, Premnath Dolawatte, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, Madhura Withanage, Charitha Herath had also taken part, according to the Department of Communications of the Parliament.