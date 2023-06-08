Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm expected today

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm expected today

June 8, 2023   06:42 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers are expected at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province and in the Jaffna district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Puttalam and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and the speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The wind speed is likely to increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Harsha de Silva unanimously re-appointed as COPF Chairman (English)

Harsha de Silva unanimously re-appointed as COPF Chairman (English)

Several roads and areas still inundated following heavy showers (English)

Several roads and areas still inundated following heavy showers (English)

Tear gas and water cannons fired at IUSF protest (English)

Tear gas and water cannons fired at IUSF protest (English)

MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam granted bail (English)

MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam granted bail (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.07

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm