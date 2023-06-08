Ajith Prasanna sentenced to six months RI

The Court of Appeal has sentenced Major (Retired) Ajith Prasanna to six-month rigorous imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to another contempt of court charge.

The verdict was delivered by Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar on Thursday morning.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, this prison sentence will be effective after Prasanna’s current four-year sentence is completed.

In January 2023, Prasanna was handed down four years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 300,000 on charges of contempt of court.