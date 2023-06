Sathosa further reduces prices of essential food items

The prices of 10 essential food items will be slashed with effect from Friday (June 09), Lanka Sathosa.

The revised prices are as follows:

• Mung beans – Rs. 1,225 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 325)

• Dried chillies – Rs. 1,290 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 60)

• Red lentils – Rs. 299 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 15)

• Red Nadu rice – Rs. 200 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 15)

• Thai sprats – Rs. 1,140 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 10)

• Wheat flour – Rs. 200 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 10)

• Soya meat – Rs. 650 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 10)

• Red rice – Rs. 139 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 6)

• Chickpeas – Rs. 540 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 5)

• White sugar – Rs. 225 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 4)