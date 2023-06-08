Sudath Chandrasekera resigns as Senior Advisor to Sports Ministry

June 8, 2023   10:40 pm

Sudath Chandrasekera, who served as the Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, has reportedly resigned from his post. 

Accordingly, Chandrasekera, who was also a member of the National Sports Council, is believed to have attributed his resignation to the absence of a mentally healthy work environment at the ministry.

Thus, for these reasons, Chandraksekera said he withdrew from his post, of which President Ranil Wickremesinghe, too, has been informed.

