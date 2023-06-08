Sudath Chandrasekera resigns as Senior Advisor to Sports Ministry

Sudath Chandrasekera, who served as the Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, has reportedly resigned from his post.

Accordingly, Chandrasekera, who was also a member of the National Sports Council, is believed to have attributed his resignation to the absence of a mentally healthy work environment at the ministry.

Thus, for these reasons, Chandraksekera said he withdrew from his post, of which President Ranil Wickremesinghe, too, has been informed.