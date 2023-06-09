Special dengue control programs at schools before new term begins

A special dengue control programme is due to be implemented in several schools across the island before the commencement of the new school term, Education Minister Susil Premajayantha said.

Accordingly, Premajayantha revealed that the programme will initially be implemented over the weekend in 144 schools within the Colombo district, following which it will be carried out in all provinces.

Sri Lanka has seen an influx of dengue cases in 2023, with nearly 4,000 cases being reported in the first two weeks of May alone.