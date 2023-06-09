Privatizing SLT will not compromise national security: Govt responds to SOC report

The Government of Sri Lanka has assured that the policy decision taken pertaining to the privatisation of Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) will not compromise national security.

Responding to the report compiled and presented before the Parliament today (09 June) by the Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on National Security, it was noted that the report ‘lacked a logical or scientific data analysis pertaining to the subject matter’.

While the Government has focused its attention to the report which highlighted the concerns surrounding the potential risk to national security resulting from the privatisation of SLT, despite its factual content, the Government believes that it lacks a logical or scientific data analysis pertaining to the subject matter, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a press release issued in this regard.

The SOC on National Security issued recommendations against the privatisation of SLT today (09 June), in a report titled “The Effects of Privatization of Sri Lanka Telecom on National Security”. citing the possible leakage of matters sensitive to national security.

Attached below is the relevant release issued by the PMD:

Hence, the Government will take a final decision during an upcoming cabinet meeting, considering this report along with recommendations from the information and communication sector.

Additionally, the President emphasizes that the current government’s policy is focused on providing opportunities to the private sector, distancing it from direct government involvement.