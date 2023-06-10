Many areas likely to receive downpours of about 100mm

The Meteorology Department, in its latest weather forecast, says showers or thundershowers are expected at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Heavy showers of about 100mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Colombo districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Puttalam and Trincomalee districts.

Members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over the sea area around the island and the speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves of about 2.0 – 2.5 m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas are expected during thundershowers.