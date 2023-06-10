Third phase of first school term for 2023 begins next week

The Education Ministry has issued a notice on the commencement of third phase of the first school term of the 2023 academic year.

Thereby, the third phase of the first term of all government and government-approved private schools will commence on June 12 (Monday).

The first phase of the first school term began on March 27 and ended on April 04. The Sinhala & Tamil New Year holiday was declared from April 05 to April 16.

Subsequently, the second phase of the first school commenced on April 17, and continued until the commencement of G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination on May 29, which was concluded on June 08.