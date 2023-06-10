Sri Lanka in talks with France on establishing a maritime training school

Sri Lanka and France are in talks to establish a maritime training school on the island nation, the Ministry of Defence says.

This was discussed when the Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka, Jean-François Pactet called on Defence State Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon in Colombo on Thursday (June 08).

Tennakoon, extending a warm reception to Ambassador Pactet, has had a cordial discussion with him.

Recalling the long-standing diplomatic ties between France and Sri Lanka since 1948, the state minister said excellent bilateral relations have stood the test of time for 75 years and that it should continue for many more years.

The discussion also focused on studying the possibility of establishing a maritime training school in Sri Lanka which would be beneficial to both countries as the island nation has one of the highest literacy rates in the world, the Defence Ministry said further.

The French ambassador was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission Aurélien Maillet and the Military Technical Cooperation Officer in Charge of Maritime Security, Commander Jean-Baptiste Trouche.

Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier Dammika Welagedara was also present at the occasion.