Sri Lanka, Switzerland to enhance military-to-military cooperation further

June 10, 2023   12:19 pm

The Defence Attaché of the Swiss Embassy Colonel Francois Garraux paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte on Friday (June 09).

Following a warm reception, the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary held a cordial discussion with the Swiss Defence Attaché.

Enhancing of military-to-military cooperation and training opportunities for Sri Lankan military was among the topics discussed during the meeting.

Further, measures taken by Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies to thwart the influx of illegal drugs into the island were also explained by the Defence Secretary.

During the exchange of views, the longstanding relations between the two countries were recalled, the Defence Ministry said.

Military Liaisons Officer of the Defence Ministry Brigadier Dammika Welagedara was also present at the meeting.

