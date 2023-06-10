18-year-old dies in deadly bus accident

June 10, 2023   04:38 pm

The life of an 18-year-old was claimed in a deadly bus accident that took place in the area of Makeli Ella this morning (June 10).

An SLTB bus, which had been plying from Palindanuwara to Mathugama, had veered off the road and crashed into a soil mound at around 9.40 a.m.

The teen, who was travelling in the bus, succumbed to injuries in the accident while 10 others including the bus driver were admitted to the Bulathsinhala and Palindanuwara hospitals for medical attention.

The 18-year-old, named Dilshan Maduranga, was residing in Kelinkanda area in Palindanuwara.

