GMOA warns of increasing mosquito populations in Colombo

GMOA warns of increasing mosquito populations in Colombo

June 10, 2023   06:16 pm

Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) warns that the mosquito population in the Colombo district has significantly increased.
 
Secretary of the association Dr. Haritha Aluthge stated that the mosquito population in the localities of the Colombo Municipal Council area and Gothatuwa has exponentially increased.

The doctor stressed that the internationally accepted Breteau Index – which is used for estimating the density of infectious mosquitoes in an area – is five times higher than the usual value calculated in certain areas of the Colombo District.

He mentioned that although the index value should prevail at 5%, it is reported to be 25% in certain areas.

Thus, there is a risk of dengue infections exacerbating into a ‘severe’ epidemic situation by the end of June in the Colombo district, the doctor emphasized.

He further expressed that accordingly, there is a tendency for a high number of dengue cases to be reported in the near future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.10

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.10

Sri Lanka relaxes import restrictions on over 300 items

Sri Lanka relaxes import restrictions on over 300 items

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.10

Culinary Art Food Expo 2023 launched under Presidents patronage

Culinary Art Food Expo 2023 launched under Presidents patronage

Body of 5-year-old found dead in Mulleriyawa handed over to parents

Body of 5-year-old found dead in Mulleriyawa handed over to parents

Sajith meets ADB delegation, requests necessary support for Sri Lanka's development

Sajith meets ADB delegation, requests necessary support for Sri Lanka's development

Minister says laws will be introduced if necessary to control chicken, egg prices

Minister says laws will be introduced if necessary to control chicken, egg prices