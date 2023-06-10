Body of unidentified woman found in Anuradhapura

A body of a woman has been found in a canal located near the sacred city of Anuradhapura.

Police stated that the woman’s body, which was found in Halpanu Ela in the Kohomba Gas Handiya area of Anuradhapura, was about five days old.

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been established, and the post-mortem examination regarding the body is also yet to be carried out, the police said.

A farmer, who was engaged in cultivation activities near the canal, had searched the vicinity due to the presence of a bad smell, and found the woman’s body in the canal, according to police.

Later, he had informed the matter to Anuradhapura Police with the help of the local residents.