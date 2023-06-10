Six students swept away while bathing in seas off Talpe

Six students, who were bathing in the sea area off Talpe beach in Habaraduwa, Galle, have been swept away by water currents this evening (June 10), the police said.

A group of police officers along with the local residents, who swung into action, had managed to rescue five of the six students, but the remaining student was still reported missing.

The student who went missing after drowning has been identified as a 16-year-old resident of the Pothuhera area in Kurunegala.



Police stated that a group of students, who had gone on a trip organized by a tuition class in the Kurunegala area, had suffered this unfortunate turn of events at Talpe beach area.