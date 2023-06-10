Companies with more women on boards have higher ROE - Sarah Twigg

Companies with more women on boards have higher ROE - Sarah Twigg

June 10, 2023   10:08 pm

The Programme Manager of Women in Work at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) says a study conducted by the IFC last year on the top 30 companies enlisted at the Colombo Stock Exchange showed that the entities with more women participating in the company board have seen higher returns on equity (ROE).

Sarah Twigg made these remarks during the current affairs programme ‘At HydePark’ on Ada Derana 24, while highlighting the importance of women’s contribution to the economy.

Sarah Twigg also underscored the importance of women being more actively involved in accessing financing adding that women are at the centre of all the elements of economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Corporate Leader Kasturi Chellaraja Wilson emphasized that Sri Lanka has to change its laws to make the country attractive for foreign investments, just like Vietnam and South Korea, who followed the same practice.

Expressing her views, Founder and Chairperson of Women in Management Dr. Sulochana Segera highlighted that Sri Lanka should communicate to the world what the country can offer as a tourist destination such as safety for female tourists.

