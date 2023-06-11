Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

June 11, 2023   08:06 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara, Colombo and Kalutara districts, it said.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-Western province and in Kandy and Nuwara- Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Puttalam and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.   The sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

