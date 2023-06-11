Person attacked to death with sharp weapon in Dehiwala

A person has been attacked to death with a sharp weapon in the Auburn Side area of Dehiwala.

Police stated that the attack has been carried out owing to an escalated personal dispute.

The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the attack, has been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

The deceased person has been identified as a 69-year-old resident of the Auburn Side area in Dehiwala.

The suspect, who committed the murder, has fled the area already, the police said.

Dehiwala Police is conducting further investigations in order to arrest the suspect.