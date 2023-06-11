Experts committee submits proposals to strengthen principal service

June 11, 2023   01:26 pm

The committee appointed by the Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha in order to formally examine the existing service problems and shortcomings in the Sri Lanka Principal Service, has submitted a report containing a series of proposals.

The relevant committee has held a special discussion recently, at the Ministry of Education, in which attention had been drawn to several major issues prevailing in the principal service for a long period, according to the Education Ministry.

However, it has also been focused on payment disparities, recruitment procedures, promotions and transfers in the principal service.

The Ministry of Education further mentioned that Minister Premajayantha, who reviewed the progress of the work done by the relevant committee so far, also instructed the committee to quickly find short-term solutions to resolve the basic issues prevailing in the Sri Lanka Principal Service.

