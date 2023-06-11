Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of the island

Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of the island

June 11, 2023   04:01 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rainfall in two provinces and two other districts.

Accordingly, the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over south-western part of the island, the Met. Dept. added.

Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in the aforementioned areas, according to the meteorological department.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COPA reveals revenue shortcomings of Colombo Municipal Council

COPA reveals revenue shortcomings of Colombo Municipal Council

COPA reveals revenue shortcomings of Colombo Municipal Council

Trade unions warn of collective strike action if CEB split into companies

Trade unions warn of collective strike action if CEB split into companies

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.11

25% of the total Dengue patients in Sri Lanka are children - Health officials

25% of the total Dengue patients in Sri Lanka are children - Health officials

Grandfather arrested over death of 5-year-old boy in Mulleriyawa

Grandfather arrested over death of 5-year-old boy in Mulleriyawa

One person injured in police fire after grenade attack attempt; another arrested with ammunition

One person injured in police fire after grenade attack attempt; another arrested with ammunition

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna