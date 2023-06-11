Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rainfall in two provinces and two other districts.

Accordingly, the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over south-western part of the island, the Met. Dept. added.

Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in the aforementioned areas, according to the meteorological department.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.