Tuition classes to be banned on Friday and Sunday in Jaffna District?

June 11, 2023   05:33 pm

The Jaffna District Secretariat has drawn its attention to suspend the conducting of all tuition classes within the Jaffna District on Fridays and Sundays.

Accordingly, the relevant decision arrived at by the Jaffna District Development Committee will be implemented from July 01, the Jaffna District Secretariat said.

Under the initial phase of this programme, all the tuition classes which are conducted within the Jaffna District will be registered with the Jaffna District Secretariat and the Northern Provincial Education Department.

It is reported that after the registration of tuition classes, a discussion will be held with tuition teachers and managers of tuition class institutions and the relevant decision will be discussed.

Discussions will be carried out with the tuition teachers and also the managers of the educational institutions regarding the matter, once the registration process is completed, according to the Jaffna District Secretariat.
     
It further emphasized that the decision is taken with the aim of developing the mental well-being of the school children in Jaffna District, and that the final decision in this regard will be taken following discussions with tuition class teachers and institution managers.

