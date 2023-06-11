Advisory issued over extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy

Advisory issued over extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy

June 11, 2023   07:25 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for multi-day boats in the deep Arabian Sea.

The very severe cyclonic storm “BIPARJOY” over the East-Central Arabian Sea has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the Met. Department warned.

The cyclonic storm, which was located near latitude 18.2°N and longitude 67.7°E at 11.30 a.m. on June 11, would move nearly northwards during the next 24 hours, the advisory said.

Accordingly, wind speeds will be 155-165 kmph and can increase up to 170-180 kmph in sea areas bounded by (13N - 23N) and (62E – 70E) during the next 24 hours due to this system, the department warned.

Meanwhile, heavy showers or thundershowers, high and at times very high seas can also be expected in above-sea areas, according to the Met. Department.

The Department of Meteorology also advised naval and fishing communities not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (13N - 23N) and between (62E – 70E) until further notice, owing to the aforementioned conditions.

Those who are out in the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved to safer areas immediately, while the fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

