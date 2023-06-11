25% of total dengue patients in Sri Lanka are school children - health officials

25% of total dengue patients in Sri Lanka are school children - health officials

June 11, 2023   09:44 pm

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) says that around 25% of Sri Lanka’s total dengue patients are school children.

The Director of the NDCU, Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of dengue through schools, adding that the number of dengue figures reported within the past few months in the country is over 42,000.

Nearly 50% of the total dengue patients have been registered from the Western Province, according to health authorities.

Meanwhile, health officials warn that this year will possibly become the year with the highest number of dengue cases reported in the country’s history.

The epidemiologists further warn that the condition may worsen into a large scale dengue outbreak.

Commenting on the matter, the Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Haritha Alutge expressed that around 20% of the total Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Divisions have become dengue high-risk areas so far.

In addition, a significant rate of dengue spreading is also observed within the Kandy, Puttlam, Kurunegala, Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts.

Meanwhile, the dengue control programmes are currently being carried out across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.11

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.11

COPA reveals revenue shortcomings of Colombo Municipal Council

COPA reveals revenue shortcomings of Colombo Municipal Council

Trade unions warn of collective strike action if CEB split into companies

Trade unions warn of collective strike action if CEB split into companies

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.11

25% of the total Dengue patients in Sri Lanka are children - Health officials

25% of the total Dengue patients in Sri Lanka are children - Health officials

Grandfather arrested over death of 5-year-old boy in Mulleriyawa

Grandfather arrested over death of 5-year-old boy in Mulleriyawa

One person injured in police fire after grenade attack attempt; another arrested with ammunition

One person injured in police fire after grenade attack attempt; another arrested with ammunition