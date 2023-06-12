Distribution of Urea fertilizers commences today

Distribution of Urea fertilizers commences today

June 12, 2023   10:33 am

The Ministry of Agriculture says that the distribution of urea fertilizer imported from Oman to Sri Lanka will be carried out from today (June 12).

A ship carrying 22,500 Metric Tonnes of urea fertilizer arrived in the island on Saturday (June 10).

Accordingly, this stock of urea fertilizer will be distributed to the farmers through the agricultural service centers from today, the ministry said.

However, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera recently stated that measures will be taken to provide a bundle of urea fertilizer at a rate less than Rs. 5,000.

The Minister also emphasized that although the price of a bundle of urea fertilizer has been increased by the private sector these days, the government is working to further reduce its price.

In the meantime, Amaraweera claimed that necessary steps have been taken to provide the required amounts of fertilizer to the farmers with no issue.

The Agricultural Ministry has further ensured that the government has now taken steps to provide fertilizers at a concessional price despite the high rates that prevailed recently.

