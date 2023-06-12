School principal dies after being hit by train in Nanu Oya

June 12, 2023   12:05 pm

The principal of the Nanu Oya Tamil Maha Vidyalaya in Nuwara Eliya has died after being hit by a train running from Badulla to Colombo.

The accident has been occurred on the railway line between the Radella and the Great Western railway stations yesterday (June 11). 

The 52-year-old Kathirvelu Subramaniyam was on his way to the school, to attend the Shramadana which was organized to clean the school and classrooms since the new school term was scheduled to be commenced the next day.

The train drivers had continuously run the train after the accident, as they did not notice the accident, and later, a train guard of the train had informed the incident to the train drivers.

Later, the officials of the railway station together with the police officers had brought the body of the deceased principal to the Nanu Oya railway station.

However, the Badulla – Colombo special train has been delayed for about 2 and ½ hours until the body is removed from the railway track.

Also, the ‘Udarata Manike’ train which was running from Colombo Fort to Badulla has been delayed for around 3 and ½ hours in the Watagoda railway station.

Ada Derana stated that the passengers underwent much inconveniences as a result.

