MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months - GMOA

The Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Haritha Aluthge stresses that patients have undergone major inconveniences due to the MRI scanner at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital not being in operation for over 03 months.

Joining a press briefing in Colombo this morning (June 12), Dr. Aluthge emphasized that a situation has arisen where the patients who require MRI scanning facilities should be referred for Kandy, Peradeniya or Colombo bearing an unnecessary expenditure.

“It has been 3 months since the machine had broken down, but they have not yet been able to repair it”, he added.

“We acknowledged that foreign technology is required to repair the MRI scanner. An Indian national is scheduled to visit and inspect the scanner today”, he claimed further.

Dr. Aluthge, further highlighted that there are a number of issues pertaining to machines in several hospitals across the island at present, stressing that the authorities have failed to identify these issues clearly, and to provide a common, proper solution for them.

“We urge the government and the health authorities to take necessary measures required to prevent such problems from occurring in the future”, he added.