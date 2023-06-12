MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months - GMOA

MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months - GMOA

June 12, 2023   12:46 pm

The Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Haritha Aluthge stresses that patients have undergone major inconveniences due to the MRI scanner at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital not being in operation for over 03 months.

Joining a press briefing in Colombo this morning (June 12), Dr. Aluthge emphasized that a situation has arisen where the patients who require MRI scanning facilities should be referred for Kandy, Peradeniya or Colombo bearing an unnecessary expenditure.

“It has been 3 months since the machine had broken down, but they have not yet been able to repair it”, he added.

“We acknowledged that foreign technology is required to repair the MRI scanner. An Indian national is scheduled to visit and inspect the scanner today”, he claimed further.

Dr. Aluthge, further highlighted that there are a number of issues pertaining to machines in several hospitals across the island at present, stressing that the authorities have failed to identify these issues clearly, and to provide a common, proper solution for them.

“We urge the government and the health authorities to take necessary measures required to prevent such problems from occurring in the future”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.12

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.11

Colombo Municipal Council questioned over deficit in tax revenues collected (English)

Colombo Municipal Council questioned over deficit in tax revenues collected (English)

25% of the total Dengue patients in Sri Lanka are children - Health officials (English)

25% of the total Dengue patients in Sri Lanka are children - Health officials (English)

President on need to restore prestige and global standing of SLs university system (English)

President on need to restore prestige and global standing of SLs university system (English)

Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of the island (English)

Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of the island (English)

Four suspects arrested over shooting of Co-Op Insurance Company branch chairman

Four suspects arrested over shooting of Co-Op Insurance Company branch chairman