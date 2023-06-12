Three schools in Kataragama closed from June 19 - July 04

June 12, 2023   01:29 pm

Three schools in Kataragama will remain closed from June 19 to July 04, due to the Ruhunu Kataragama Esala Perahera Festival, the Thanamalwila Zonal Education Office said.

Zonal Educational Director of Thanamalwila, Buddhika Karunadasa stated that accordingly, the Kataragama National School, Sella Kataragama Maha Vidyalaya and Detagamuwa Vidyalaya will remain closed for two weeks from June 19 to July 04.

The Kataragama Esala Perahera will come to an end with the water-cutting ceremony at the Menik Ganga on July 03.

The buildings of the aforesaid schools have been requested by Sri Lanka Police to provide accommodation for the police officers attending for special duties during the Perahera festival.

Accordingly, the three schools will be handed over to the police for this duration, Mr. Karunadasa said.

