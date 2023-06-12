20-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

20-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

June 12, 2023   03:19 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that the water supply to several areas will be suspended for 20 hours from tomorrow (June 13).

Accordingly, Gorakapitiya, Siddhamulla, Arawwala, Ratmaldeniya, Maharagama – Piliyandala road, Edirisinghe Mawatha, Moraketiya Road, Medawala Road, Bokundara Road and all connected byroads will be affected by the water cut, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow and will be restored at 06.00 a.m. on Wednesday (June 13).

The water cut is imposed owing to maintenance activities in the pumping station at Kanatta Road, Palanwatta, the NWSDB said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12

Manually-operated elevator of monks' ward at Kandy Hospital dilapidated

Manually-operated elevator of monks' ward at Kandy Hospital dilapidated

Health officials emphasize importance of keeping school premises clean to protect children from dengue

Health officials emphasize importance of keeping school premises clean to protect children from dengue

MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months  GMOA

MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months  GMOA

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May

Over Rs. 9 mn in cash and gold robbed from businessman's house in Hulandawa

Over Rs. 9 mn in cash and gold robbed from businessman's house in Hulandawa

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00