20-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that the water supply to several areas will be suspended for 20 hours from tomorrow (June 13).

Accordingly, Gorakapitiya, Siddhamulla, Arawwala, Ratmaldeniya, Maharagama – Piliyandala road, Edirisinghe Mawatha, Moraketiya Road, Medawala Road, Bokundara Road and all connected byroads will be affected by the water cut, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow and will be restored at 06.00 a.m. on Wednesday (June 13).

The water cut is imposed owing to maintenance activities in the pumping station at Kanatta Road, Palanwatta, the NWSDB said.