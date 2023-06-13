Parts of the island to receive fairly heavy rainfall today

June 13, 2023   08:48 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers are expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Accordingly, fairly heavy showers of about 75mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slope of the central hills.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and the speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil. The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

