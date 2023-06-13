President meets with SLPP ministers and district chiefs

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned a meeting with the cabinet ministers, other parliamentarians and district leaders of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The meeting took place at the President’s Office on Monday evening (June 12).

However, the party’s district leaders have decided not to participate in any direct talks with the Head of State thereafter without the party leader’s instructions.

Despite this decision, it is reported that the SLPP has guaranteed its continuous support, as a political party, for the future endeavours of President Wickremesinghe.