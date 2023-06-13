Bread Ordinance to be revoked

Sri Lanka has decided to revoke the Bread Ordinance No. 13 of 1864, which regulates the sale of bread and prevent the adulteration of bread offered for sale.

At its meeting convened on Monday (June 12), the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal tabled by Trade, Commerce and Food Security Minister Nalin Fernando, seeking the revocation of the ordinance.

In a statement, the government explained that the decision was as certain provisions of the Bread Ordinance do not correspond with the regulations of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Act No. 09 of 2003.

Thus, it was observed that it is needless to continue to implement the Bread Ordinance.

Thereby, the Cabinet of Ministers also gave the nod to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare the necessary legislation to repeal the Bread Ordinance.