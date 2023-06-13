President Ranil to meet Paris Club creditors next week

June 13, 2023   11:39 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to meet the Paris Club members next week, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena revealed.

Speaking at this morning’s (13 June) cabinet briefing, Gunawardena stated that the Head of State is due to visit France and the United Kingdom (UK) next week, and will meet the Paris Club creditors during his stay in order to discuss Sri Lanka’s debt crisis.

Earlier this year, the island nation held its first meeting with its creditor nations online via a common  platform that was launched by Japan, together with India and France, during which China attended as a mere observer.

The creditors launched the new framework in Washington D.C. in April this year, with hopes that it would serve as a model to resolve the debt difficulties of middle-income economies.

