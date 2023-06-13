Minister meets with International Finance Corp. officials

June 13, 2023   03:34 pm

A team of officials from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) visited Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera yesterday (12 June).

Accordingly, the IFC Asia Pacific Director, IFC Regional Industry Head for Infrastructure and Natural Resources and the IFC Country Manager met with Wijesekera yesterday, and discussed several matters of concern within the power and energy sectors.

The proposed reforms for the electricity sector, open market access, renewable energy plans, infrastructure development for renewable energy and financing in this regard were amongst the topics discussed, the Minister revealed in a Twitter statement.

