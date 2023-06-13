Govt moots introducing minimum age to ordain kids as monks

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake has expressed the Ministry’s plans to introduce a minimum age requirement for ordaining children as monks.

Accordingly, a discussion in this regard is due to be held with the Chief Prelates on Thursday (15 June) the Minister said, adding that they would be allowed to make the final decision.

Speaking further on the matter, Wickremanayake also said that they intend on holding a discussion pertaining to the setting of an age requirement for the ordainment of children as monks with the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA).