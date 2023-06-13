Cotta Road railway crossing temporarily closed on Saturday

The Cotta Road will be temporarily closed for vehicular movement for 22 hours from Saturday morning (17 June) due to repairs of the railway crossing, the Department of Railways says.

Accordingly, the route will be out of order from 07:00 a.m. on 17 June until 05:00 a.m. on 18 June owing to maintenance work on the Cotta Road railway crossing.

The Department of Railways requested that motorists to use alternative routes during the temporary road closure.