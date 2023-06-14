Landslide warnings issued to several districts; Red alert for Kegalle

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings to three districts – Colombo, Kegalle and Ratnapura – effective until 4.00 p.m. on Wednesday (June 14).

Thereby, people living in Deraniyagala and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat divisions of Kegalle district, where a Level 3 (Red) warning is effective, are advised to evacuate to a safe location if the rainfall prevails:

Meanwhile, a Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in the following areas:

• Kegalle district – Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat division

• Ratnapura district – Elapatha, Nivithigala, Kalawana, Eheliyagoda and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat divisions

People living in aforementioned areas are thus urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued to the following areas:

• Colombo district – Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat division

• Ratnapura district – Kiriella, Ayagama, Kuruwita and Pelmadulla Divisional Secretariat divisions