Showers expected in several provinces and districts

June 14, 2023   07:38 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.   The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

