Police open fire at motorcycle defying orders at checkpoint

The police opened fire at a motorcycle that failed to comply with the orders to stop at a checkpoint set up by Rambukkana Police at Kotagama Junction in Bolagama early this morning (June 14).

The police shooting left one person, a resident of Hiriwadunna area in Rambukkana, injured.

According to the police report, the motorcyclist had sustained injuries to his left hand and left leg.

Following the incident, which took place at around 3.15 a.m., He was rushed to the Teaching Hospital in Kegalle for medical attention.