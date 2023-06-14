Couple arrested for defrauding over Rs. 820,000 by promising foreign jobs

June 14, 2023   10:35 am

The police have arrested a couple in Kegalle last night (June 13), for defrauding money by promising foreign employment.

Rambukkana Police had carried out investigations into 06 complaints against the couple which alleged that the duo has defrauded Rs. 820,000 from people in return for employment opportunities in foreign countries.

The 27-year-olds are residents of the Rambukkana area, according to police.

Further investigations have revealed that the couple had defrauded money from a number of other people in different parts of the island in a similar manner.

Moreover, 46 other individuals have come forward to complain against the suspect following their arrest, the police said.

Police also urged the public to inform the nearest police station of any other individuals who have been scammed by this couple.

The arrestees are scheduled to be produced before Kegalle Magistrate’s Court today (June 14).

