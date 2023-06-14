Exams Dept. issues notice on A/L paper marking

The Department of Examinations says the evaluation of answer sheets of 40 subjects, including the science stream of the 2022 (2023) Advanced Level Examination will commence tomorrow (June 15).

The paper marking activities will be carried out by 519 evaluation boards at 39 centers across the island, the examinations department said.

It is also planned to partially utilize the schools until July 04 for evaluation activities centering on 18 cities.

The department further mentioned that the marking of English Medium answer sheets would begin following the completion of aforesaid evaluation activities.