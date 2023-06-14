Petition filed demanding arrest of those involved in 2020 Mahara Prison riot

Petition filed demanding arrest of those involved in 2020 Mahara Prison riot

June 14, 2023   12:11 pm

A writ petition has been filed before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order for the arrests of those involved in the 2020 Mahara Prison riot.

Accordingly, a petition was submitted by M. G. Lasanthi, the wife of an inmate who had died during the clash.

The relevant petition sought an order against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), directing them to arrest all related suspects.

The Welisara Magistrate, who conducted a comprehensive probe into the deaths of the inmates, had called for the immediate arrest of those involved, the petitioner pointed out, adding that the CID has yet to make the arrests, although nearly two months have passed since the orders were given.

At least eight inmates were killed while over 50 others were injured after inmates of the Mahara Prison launched protests amid a surge of COVID-19 infections within the prison, demanding early release on bail and better facilities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Navin Dissanayake appointed Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province (English)

Navin Dissanayake appointed Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province (English)

Govt. says SOC did not consult with security agencies for report on SLT privatisation (English)

Govt. says SOC did not consult with security agencies for report on SLT privatisation (English)

President Ranil to meet Paris Club creditors next week (English)

President Ranil to meet Paris Club creditors next week (English)

Parts of the island to receive fairly heavy rainfall today (English)

Parts of the island to receive fairly heavy rainfall today (English)

Govt to introduce new draft Bill on elections (English)

Govt to introduce new draft Bill on elections (English)

19 deaths from 29 gunfire incidents across Sri Lanka in 2023

19 deaths from 29 gunfire incidents across Sri Lanka in 2023

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.13