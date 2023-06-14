Petition filed demanding arrest of those involved in 2020 Mahara Prison riot

A writ petition has been filed before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order for the arrests of those involved in the 2020 Mahara Prison riot.

Accordingly, a petition was submitted by M. G. Lasanthi, the wife of an inmate who had died during the clash.

The relevant petition sought an order against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), directing them to arrest all related suspects.

The Welisara Magistrate, who conducted a comprehensive probe into the deaths of the inmates, had called for the immediate arrest of those involved, the petitioner pointed out, adding that the CID has yet to make the arrests, although nearly two months have passed since the orders were given.

At least eight inmates were killed while over 50 others were injured after inmates of the Mahara Prison launched protests amid a surge of COVID-19 infections within the prison, demanding early release on bail and better facilities.