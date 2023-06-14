Sri Lankan Rupee significantly depreciates against USD

The Sri Lankan Rupee continued its recent depreciating trend against the US Dollar today (14 June), with the buying rate reported at Rs. 303.19 and the selling rate at Rs. 318.99.

Meanwhile, the USD/LKR Spot exchange rate was reported at Rs. 303.20, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Despite having appreciated against the US Dollar recently, the Sri Lankan Rupee has significantly depreciated against the foreign currency once again.