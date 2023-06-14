Sri Lankan Rupee significantly depreciates against USD

Sri Lankan Rupee significantly depreciates against USD

June 14, 2023   02:27 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee continued its recent depreciating trend against the US Dollar today (14 June), with the buying rate reported at Rs. 303.19 and the selling rate at Rs. 318.99.

Meanwhile, the USD/LKR Spot exchange rate was reported at Rs. 303.20, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Despite having appreciated against the US Dollar recently, the Sri Lankan Rupee has significantly depreciated against the foreign currency once again.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Army doctors set Guinness World Record for largest kidney stone removal surgery

Sri Lanka Army doctors set Guinness World Record for largest kidney stone removal surgery

Sri Lanka Army doctors set Guinness World Record for largest kidney stone removal surgery

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.14

President invited to address Summit for New Global Financing Pact in Paris

President invited to address Summit for New Global Financing Pact in Paris

Dehiowita Tamil Maha Vidyalaya at risk of landslides

Dehiowita Tamil Maha Vidyalaya at risk of landslides

Rs. 1.8 mn salary paid to consultant of Lake House with no service obtained

Rs. 1.8 mn salary paid to consultant of Lake House with no service obtained

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Navin Dissanayake appointed Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province (English)

Navin Dissanayake appointed Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province (English)