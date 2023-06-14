Doctors raise concerns over rising dengue cases among children

Dr. G. Wijesuriya, the Director of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo, has raised concerns over the recent spread of dengue among children.

Expressing his concern on the matter, Dr. Wijesuriya explained that there are currently 35 children being treated for dengue at the hospital, with seven of them suffering from hemophilia. He also added that nearly three to four novel dengue patients are also admitted on a daily basis.

“Dengue is still an imminent threat across the island, and we do not see a decrease in this. It is hard for us to believe that the spread of this virus will reduce any time soon, as rainy conditions are also likely to continue for a while”, the doctor said, urging everyone to remain vigilant of their environment and surroundings around schools, offices and their residences.

Meanwhile, the Health Entomology Officers’ Association has warned that in the event the spread of the virus is not effectively controlled, it is likely that Sri Lanka will record the highest number of dengue cases in its history.

Speaking in this regard, the chairman of the association, Nijith Sumanasena, further noted that there has not yet been a decrease in the number of dengue cases being reported, adding that 2% of Sri Lanka’s housing units have been identified as dengue mosquito-breeding sites.

Sri Lanka recorded the highest number of dengue cases in 2017, with 186,101 patients being recorded, while 440 deaths were reported.

In the first six months of 2023, however, the island has already seen a total of 43,346 dengue cases, which is only likely to further increase owing to the inclement weather conditions.