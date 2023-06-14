Suspect arrested for hacking youth to death in Panadura

Suspect arrested for hacking youth to death in Panadura

June 14, 2023   04:11 pm

Police have arrested the suspect in connection with the brutal murder of a person in the Wekada area of Panadura on May 31.

The suspect was apprehended yesterday (June 13) while he was waiting at the Kataragama Bus Stand, police said.

On May 31, the 23-year-old victim, who was initially attacked with a sword in front of a garment factory in the area, had subsequently run inside the garment factory premises with injuries.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the garment factory show the sword-wielding perpetrator proceeded to attack the victim after chasing him into the factory premises.

However, the victim, who had sustained several critical cut wounds to his head, had died on the spot.

Police suspect that a long-drawn-out dispute between two groups in the area was the motive behind the murder.

