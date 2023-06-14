New online passport application system to be launched tomorrow

June 14, 2023   04:21 pm

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles says that the new online passport application system will be launched tomorrow (June 15).

Accordingly, the new system will be launched under the patronage of the President Ranil Wickremesinghe, with the participation of the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles at the Homagama Divisional Secretariat.

The Minister who pointed out that this program is being implemented with the aim of providing the public with the opportunity to obtain passports more easily, highlighted that the people will be able to get the new passports delivered to their residences within a span of three days, under this new procedure.

However, the one-day service of issuing passports at the Immigration and Emigration Department will continue to operate as usual, according to the minister.

