Six youths arrested over alcohol Dansala video on TikTok

June 14, 2023   07:50 pm

The Computer Crimes Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police has arrested six young males over the charges of promoting liquor by uploading a video clip on the social media platform ‘TikTok’ allegedly showing an alcohol ‘Dansala’  which had been conducted on the Poson Poya day.

As the video clip was being circulated on social media, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has handed over investigations regarding the matter to the Computer Crimes Investigation Division.

Accordingly, six individuals who are aged between 20 and 25 years had been summoned to the Computer Crimes Investigation Division and recorded lengthy statements from them, regarding the video.

They have been identified as residents of the Katunayake area.

During the interrogations, the youths have stated that they had poured tea into empty foreign liquor bottles, which were brought by one of their relatives, and that they had carried out the said act to prepare a video clip to be published on TikTok.

However, the investigation officers, who apprehended the six individuals in question, have produced them before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

