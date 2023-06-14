SOC seeks advice from university lecturers regarding future plans related to media sector

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Media, Youth, Heritage and New Citizen has consulted the university lecturers regarding the areas to be focused on and future plans related to the media sector.

This was discussed when the committee met in Parliament recently under the patronage of the Member of Parliament Weerasumana Weerasinghe, and the committee’s chairman MP Lalith Varna Kumara, the parliamentary communications department said.

University lecturers from the media sector representing University of Kelaniya, University of Sri Jayawardenepura and Sri Pali Campus, Horana had also took part at this discussion, it added.

There was a long discussion about the preparation of a media policy, the channel rating system, production of quality teledramas, establishment of a media research institute in Sri Lanka and the media’s actions regarding the child. It was also discussed about the preparation of a 10-year national plan for the preparation of a quality media index, according to the parliamentary communications department.

Members of Parliament Sanjeewa Edirimanna, Nipuna Ranawaka and Imran Maharoof were present at this meeting, it said, adding that Prof. Ranjan Hettiarachchi, Dr. Pratibha Mahanamaheva, Dr. Senesh Dissanayake Bandara, senior lecturers Wijayananda Rupasingha, Samantika Priyadarshani and Imesha Dharmasenaalso participated in this committee.