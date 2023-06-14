Former MP arrested for firing gun into air

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) organizer for the Horana electorate, former MP P.D. Abeyratne has been arrested by police today (June 14).

He has been arrested in connection with an incident of discharging a firearm earlier today, outside his residence at Poruwadanda in Horana.

The former MP had reportedly shot into the air with his firearm in order to scare a group of people who had arrived at his home.

He is scheduled to be produced before the courts tomorrow (June 14), according to police.