Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

June 15, 2023   07:42 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.  The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

